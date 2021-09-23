India reports 282 COVID-19 deaths, 31,923 fresh cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 23, 2021

India today reported 282 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 31,923 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to slow down in most states.

The country had reported 383 COVID-19 deaths and 26,964 new cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, recorded a spurt in the number of cases to 19,675 in the last 24 hours while the number of deaths dropped to 142. The state had posted 15,768 cases and 214 deaths yesterday.

The state accounted for more than 61% of the new cases of infection and more than half of the deaths in the country in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 86 consecutive days. It has remained below 40,000 for 12 days now but crossed 30,000 again after staying under that mark for two days.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 446,050.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,563,421 today.

Of the 282 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 142, followed by 48 in Maharashtra, 21 in Tamil Nadu, 20 in Karnataka and 13 in West Bengal.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 16 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours. Eight states reported one death each.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 32,815,731, up 31,990 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood improved to 97.77% -- the highest since March 2020 -- from 97.76% yesterday.

The number of active cases in the country dropped by 349 to 301,640 today, the lowest in 187 days.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far had crossed 83.39 crore to touch 83,39,90,049 today, including 71,38,205 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 2.11% today, below 3% for the 90th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 2.09% today, below 3% for 24 consecutive days now.

NNN