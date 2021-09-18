India reports 281 COVID-19 deaths, 35,662 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 18, 2021

India today reported 281 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 35,662 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as most parts of the country continued to witness a downtrend in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country had registered 320 COVID-19 deaths and 34,403 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, registered 23,260 new cases of infection and 131 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 22,182 cases and 178 deaths yesterday.

The state, thus, accounted for more than 65% of the new cases of infection and more than 46% of the deaths in the country in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 81 consecutive days. It has remained below 40,000 for nine days now but has stayed above the 30,000-mark for three days now after dipping below that level for four days.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 444,529.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,417,390 today.

Of the 281 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 131, followed by 67 in Maharashtra, 18 in Karnataka and 17 in Tamil Nadu.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 18 States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours. National capital Delhi recorded one COVID death for the second day today after eight days of zero deaths.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 32,632,222, up 33,798 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.65%.

The number of active cases in the country increased slightly by 1,583 to 340,639 today.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 79 crore crore and stood at 79,42,87,699 today, including a record 2.16 crore doses administered in the last 24 hours as part of a special drive to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 2.02% today, below 3% for the 85th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 2.46% today, below 3% for 19 consecutive days now.

