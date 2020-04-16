India reports 28 more COVID-19 deaths, 826 new cases

New Delhi, April 16, 2020

India today reported 28 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the toll to 420, and 826 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infected persons in the country to 12,759 so far.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this evening showed that the 28 new deaths included nine in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, six in Gujarat, five in Andhra Pradesh, and two each in Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Of the total of 420 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 187, followed by 53 in Madhya Pradesh, 36 in Gujarat, 32 in Delhi, 18 in Telangana, 14 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 13 each in Karnataka, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, seven in West Bengal, four in Jammu & Kashmir, three each in Haryana, Kerala and Rajasthan, two in Jharkhand, and one each in Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Odisha.

The total of 12,759 cases includes those who have died as well as 1,515 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 10,824 as of this evening.

Of the total of 12,380 cases, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 2,919, followed by 1,578 in Delhi, 1,242 in Tamil Nadu, 1,120 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,023 in Rajasthan, 871 in Gujarat, 773 in Uttar Pradesh, 698 in Telangana, 534 in Andhra Pradesh, 388 in Kerala, 315 in Karnataka, 300 in Jammu & Kashmir, 231 in West Bengal, 205 in Haryana, 186 in Punjab, 74 in Bihar, 60 in Odisha, 37 in Uttarakhand, 35 in Himachal Pradesh, 33 each in Assam and Chhattisgarh, 28 in Jharkhand, 21 in Chandigarh, 17 in Ladakh, 11 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, seven each in Goa, Meghalaya and Puducherry, two each in Manipur and Tripura and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The total number of cases includes 76 foreigners, the Ministry said.

According to it, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of COVID-19 cases in India is 3.3%. The percentage of people recovered, so far, is 12.02%

As of now, 325 districts have not reported any cases so far.

Mahe, Puducherry has not reported any fresh positive case in the last 28 days.

As many as 27 districts have not reported any new cases during the last 14 days. They are: Patna (Bihar), Nadia (West Bengal), Pratapgarh (Rajasthan), Gir Somnath, Porbandar (Gujarat), Bhadradari Kothagudem (Telangana), South Goa (Goa), Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand), Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh), Rajouri (Jammu & Kashmir), Imphal West (Manipur), Bilaspur, Durg & Rajnandgaon, Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Aizawl West (Mizoram), Davangere, Kodaggu, Tumkur, Udupi and Bellary (Karnataka), Wayanad and Kottayam (Kerala), SBS Nagar, Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Panipat, Rohtak (Haryana), and Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh).

Meanwhile, the Ministry has divided all districts of the country into three categories: Hotspot districts, Non-hotspot districts with reported cases of COVID-19 and Green zone districts.

Hotspot districts are those from where more cases are currently being reported or where the rate of increase in cases is more, that is the doubling rate of cases is less.

The districts which have not reported any cases yet, have also been directed to work on cluster containment plans. In order to break the chain of transmission, focus needs to be on contact tracing, monitoring and clinical management. States have been asked to uniformly implement the containment plan in every district across the country, an official press release said.

NNN