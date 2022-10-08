India reports 2,797 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 24 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 8, 2022

India on Saturday reported 2,797 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 24 deaths -- significantly higher than Friday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Friday recorded 1,997 cases of infection and nine deaths.

Kerala accounted for 939 of the new cases of infection posted today, followed by 387 in Tamil Nadu and 366 in Maharashtra.

The 24 deaths registered today included 12 backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining 12 deaths, there were five in Maharashtra and one each in Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.