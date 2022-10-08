India reports 2,797 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 24 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, October 8, 2022
India on Saturday reported 2,797 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 24 deaths -- significantly higher than Friday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Friday recorded 1,997 cases of infection and nine deaths.
Kerala accounted for 939 of the new cases of infection posted today, followed by 387 in Tamil Nadu and 366 in Maharashtra.
The 24 deaths registered today included 12 backlog cases in Kerala.
Of the remaining 12 deaths, there were five in Maharashtra and one each in Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,778 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,609,257 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,051,228 today, up 3,884 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection fell by 1,111 to 29,251 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 218.93 crore today, including 4.96 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.05% today and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.30%.
A total of 89.67 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, including 2.66 lakh tests yesterday.
