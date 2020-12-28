India reports 279 COVID-19 deaths, 20,021 new cases in past 24 hours

New Delhi, December 28, 2020

India today reported 279 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 20,021 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours as the spread of the virus continued to decelerate across the country.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the total number of cases so far, since the first case was registered in late January, has risen to 10,207,871 while the death toll has increased to 147,901.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 300-mark for the third consecutive day and below the 400-mark for the 16th day running today.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 40,000 for the 29th consecutive day today and below 30,000 for the 14th day in a row and for the 17th time in 21 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 9,782,669 as of this morning, up 21,131 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 95.83%.

The number of active cases decreased by 1,389 in the past 24 hours to 277,301, the lowest in more than five and a half months.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 279 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 18,732 new cases of infection yesterday -- the lowest in more than six months.

The world has reported a total of more than 80.763 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 1,764,317 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 19.131 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 7.484 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (333,115) and Brazil (191,139).

