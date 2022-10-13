India reports 2,786 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 12 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 13, 2022

India on Thursday recorded 2,786 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than Wednesday's number -- and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Wednesday reported 2,139 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 13 deaths.

Kerala accounted for 689 of the 2,786 new cases in the last 24 hours, followedby 476 in Maharashtra, 302 in Tamil Nadu, 208 in Karnataka, 184 in West Bengal, 111 in Gujarat and 107 in Delhi.

The 12 deaths registered today included six backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining six deaths in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for four and Kerala and West Bengal one each.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,847 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,621,319 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,065,963 today, up 2,557 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went up slightly by 217 to 26,509 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.15 crore today, including 5.69 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.08 % today and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.05%.

A total of 89.78 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, including 2.57 lakh tests yesterday.

