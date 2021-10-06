India reports 278 COVID-19 deaths, 18,833 fresh cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 6, 2021

India today reported 278 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 18,833 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to show a downward trend across the country.

The country had recorded 263 COVID-19 deaths and 18,346 new cases of infection yesterday.

The number of new cases in a single day remained below 20,000 for the second consecutive day today.

Kerala, which had been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for a few days now. It recorded 9,735 new cases of infection and 151 deaths in the last 24 hours, as compared to 8,850 cases and 149 deaths yesterday.

The state accounted for more than 51% of the new cases of COVID-19 infection and more than 54% of the deaths in the country in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 449.538 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,871,881 today.

Of the 278 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 151, followed by 39 deaths in Maharashtra, 16 in Tamil Nadu, 13 in Karnataka, and 11 each in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 16 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,175,656 today, up 24,770 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.94% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country fell by 6,215 to 246,687 today, the lowest in 203 days.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far had crossed 92.17 crore, including 59.48 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.68% today, below 3% for the 103rd day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.34% today, below 3% for 37 consecutive days now.

