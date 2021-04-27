India reports 2,771 COVID-19 deaths, 323,144 new cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi, April 27, 2021

India today reported 2,771 deaths due to COVID-19 and 323,144 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the country continued to struggle with shortages of hospital beds, medical oxygen, ventilators and drugs amidst distressing scenes of long waits at crematoria in some cities for the cremation of the bodies of those who had succumbed to the disease.

Television news channels also continued to show heart-wrenching visuals of people running from hospital to hospital to try and get a bed for a close relative as well as of long queues of people waiting to get refills of oxygen cylinders.

The Central government, the State government, various other agencies and the private sector continued to make efforts to ensure supplies of oxygen and other essential supplies to hospitals around the country, even as some aid started coming in from abroad.

More States, meanwhile, imposed lockdown-like restrictions to try and contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Today's numbers are lower than those of yesterday, when the country had recorded 2,812 deaths and 352,991 fresh cases of infection -- the highest since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in India in late January last year.

This is the seventh consecutive day that the country has reported more than 2,000 deaths in a single day. It is the sixth day in a row that it has registered more than 3 lakh new cases of infection.

This is the 14th consecutive day that the country has registered more than 1,000 deaths. This is also the 13th consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 200,000 new cases in a single day.

Of the 323,144 new cases of infection recorded in India today, Maharashtra -- by far the worst-hit State -- accounted for 48,700, which was a significant drop from 66,191 yesterday as well as from the peak of 68,631 reported on April 18.

The number of deaths also came down significantly to 524 in the last 24 hours from 832 reported yesterday, which was the highest so far in a single day in the State.

There was also continued improvement in the situation in Mumbai, the State capital and the financial hub of the country, where the number of new cases of infection came down steeply to 3,840 from 5,498 yesterday. However, the number of deaths in the last 24 hours rose to 71 in Mumbai, up from 64 yesterday.

Among the other districts in Maharashtra, there were 58 deaths in Aurangabad, 41 in Ahmednagar and 38 in Nagpur.

In Delhi, the national capital, too, there was a slight dip in the number of new cases in the last 24 hours to 20,201 from 22,933 reported yesterday. However, the number of deaths rose to 380 today from 350 yesterday.

Uttar Pradesh registered 33,574 new cases of infection and 249 deaths due to COVID in the last 24 hours.

Among other States, Karnataka reported 29,744 cases, Kerala 21,890, Rajasthan 16,438, West Bengal 15,992, Tamil Nadu 15,684, Chhattisgarh 15,084 and Gujarat 14,340.

In terms of deaths, Chhattisgarh reported 226 today, followed by 201 in Karnataka, 158 in Gujarat, 124 in Jharkhand, 98 in Punjab, 94 in Tamil nadu and 88 in Madhya Pradesh.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country so far has risen to 197,894 while the total number of cases of infection, since the first case was registered in late January last year, climbed to 17,636,307.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 14,556,209 as of this morning, up 251,827 from yesterday. However, the recovery rate has dropped to 82.53% from 82.62% yesterday.

The number of active cases rose by 68,546 in the last 24 hours to 2,882,204 -- the highest since the pandemic began in India.

The active caseload has been steadily rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The world has reported a total of 147.548 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 3.117 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (32.124 million) and ahead of Brazil (14.369 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (572,666), Brazil (391,936) and Mexico (215,113).

