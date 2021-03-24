India reports 275 COVID-19 deaths, 47,262 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, March 24, 2021

India today reported 275 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 47,262 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as a spiral in fresh cases in Maharashtra and some other States have raised serious concern across the country.

Today's numbers of 275 deaths and 47,262 new cases are significantly higher than the 199 deaths and 40,751 fresh cases recorded yesterday.

The number of 275 deaths today is the highest since December 31, 2020 when 299 deaths had been recorded in the country.

The number of 47,262 new cases of infection is the highest in a single day since November 12, when 47,905 cases were logged.

Of the 47,262 new cases reported today, Maharashtra -- the worst-hit State in India -- alone accounted for 28,699 new cases.

The State also accounted for 132 of the 275 deaths reported in the country today.

This is the first time since December 4, 2020, that the number of deaths in a single day in Maharashtra has crossed the three digit-mark. On that date, the State had reported 127 deaths.

Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, logged 3,514 new cases, the second consecutive day that the number has remained above the 3,000-mark.

Punjab, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are some of the other states which have witnessed an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in recent days. Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan are also displaying an upward trajectory.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has risen to 160,441 while the total number of cases of infection, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has risen to 11,734,058.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period had risen past 200 again on Monday after remaining below that level for 60 days. It had come down to 199 yesterday. It has dropped below the 100-mark 19 times in the past 50 days. It has remained above 100 for 15 consecutive days now.

The number of new infections in a day has remained above the 40,000-mark for five consecutive days now.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 11,205,160 as of this morning, up 23,907 from yesterday. The recovery rate has fallen to 95.49%.

The number of active cases went up by 23,080 in the last 24 hours to 368,457 -- the highest since December 10, when it had stood at 372,293. The active caseload has been rising after February 12, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India reported 199 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17 last year. India recorded 40,751 new cases yesterday.

The world has reported a total of 124.143 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.733 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 29.920 million cases) and Brazil (more than 12.130 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (543,793), Brazil (298,676) and Mexico (199,048).

NNN