India reports 27,409 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 347 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, February 15, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 cases dropped significantly to 27,409 in the last 24 hours, during which 347 deaths were added to the tally, as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to slow down across the country.

The 347 deaths posted today included 61 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past many months is being reconciled and updated in an exercise that has been going on for several weeks now as per the broadened definition of COVID-19 deaths under new guidelines.

The country had yesterday recorded 34,113 fresh cases and 346 deaths, including 77 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

Kerala has, through reconciliation of data, added 24,474 deaths to its tally in the last several weeks. The death toll in the state due to the pandemic now stands at 62,377.

If the 61 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India is 286, marginally higher than the 269 posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 509,358 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,692,943 today.

Not counting the 61 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 286 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 117 deaths in Kerala, 25 in Karnataka, 23 in West Bengal, 20 in Odisha, 17 in Tamil Nadu, 14 each in Gujarat and Punjab, and 12 in Maharashtra.

Other States reported less than ten deaths each, with nine States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 41,760,458 today, up 82,817 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved further to 97.82% today from 97.68% yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country fell for the 21st consecutive day today, going down by 55,755 to 423,127 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 173.42 crore today, including 44.68 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate fell to 2.23% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 3.62%.

A total of 75.30 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 12.29 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

