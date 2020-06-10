India reports 274 more COVID-19 deaths, 9,985 new cases of infection

New Delhi, June 10, 2020

India today reported 274 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 7,745, even as the total number of confirmed cases of infection in the country spiked by 9,985 -- the second highest in a single day so far -- to take the total to 276,583.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) had yesterday updated the toll to 7,471 from 7,466 reported in the morning to account for the latest numbers from Telangana.

The country is now placed fifth in the world, after the United States, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom, as far as the total number of cases is concerned, ahead of countries like Spain, Italy, Peru, France and Germany.

In terms of the number of deaths, India is now placed in the 12th spot after the US, the UK, Brazil, Italy, France, Spain, Mexico, Belgium, Germany, Iran, and Canada.

Figures released by the MoHFW this morning said that the 274 new deaths included 120 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, followed by 33 in Gujarat, 31 in national capital Delhi, 21 in Tamil Nadu, 18 in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in West Bengal, nine in Rajasthan, six each in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, three in Jammu & Kashmir, two each in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Punjab, and one each in Bihar and Jharkhand, as well as the first death in the north-eastern state of Tripura.

This is the seventh consecutive day that India has recorded in excess of 9,000 new cases of infection. The country has also reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of this month. The highest number of deaths in a single day -- 294 -- was reported on June 6, while the highest number of new cases in a day -- 9,987 -- was recorded on June 9.

In Maharashtra, the 120 new deaths have taken the toll in the state to 3,289 while the total number of cases has increased by 2,259 to 90,787.

Maharashtra has been recording 75-plus fatalities and more than 2,000 new patients daily for the past 14 days, with the previous single-day highest figure of 3,041 infections notched on May 24.

Of the total 120 fatalities on Tuesday, 58 were recorded in Mumbai alone -- taking the city's death toll up from Monday's 1,702 to 1,760 now, while the number of COVID-19 positive patients in the metropolis went up by 1,015 cases to touch 51,100 now.

Of the total of 7,745 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 3,289, followed by 1,313 in Gujarat, 905 in Delhi, 420 in Madhya Pradesh, 415 in West Bengal, 307 in Tamil Nadu, 301 in Uttar Pradesh, 255 in Rajasthan, 148 in Telangana, 77 in Andhra Pradesh, 66 in Karnataka, 55 in Punjab, 48 in Jammu & Kashmir, 45 in Haryana, 32 in Bihar, 16 in Kerala, 13 in in Uttarakhand, nine in Odisha, eight in Jharkhand, six in Chhattisgarh, five each in Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, four in Assam, and one each in Ladakh, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The total of 276,583 cases so far includes those who have died as well as 135,206 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 133,632 as of this morning, up 3,819 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 5,893 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate is now 48.88%, according to the data.

Of the total of 276,583 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 90,787, followed by 34,914 in Tamil Nadu, 31,309 in Delhi, 21,014 in Gujarat, 11,335 in Uttar Pradesh, 11,245 in Rajasthan, 9,849 in Madhya Pradesh, 8,985 in West Bengal, 5,921 in Karnataka, 5,459 in Bihar, 5,209 in Haryana, 5,070 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,346 in Jammu & Kashmir, 3,920 in Telangana, 3,140 in Odisha, 2,937 in Assam, 2,719 in Punjab, 2,096 in Kerala, 1,537 in Uttarakhand, 1,411 in Jharkhand, 1,240 in Chhattisgarh, 864 in Tripura, 445 in Himachal Pradesh, 359 in Goa, 323 in Chandigarh, 304 in Manipur, 127 each in Nagaland and Puducherry, 108 in Ladakh, 88 in Mizoram, 57 in Arunachal Pradesh, 43 in Meghalaya, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 22 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and 13 in Sikkim.

The Ministry said 9,227 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

