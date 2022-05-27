India reports 2,710 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 14 deaths in last 24 hours
File photo of a healthcare worker taking a swab sample from a passenger for the COVID-19 test at the Inter-State Bus Terminus in New Delhi.Wasim Sarvar/IANS
By Sonny Abraham/NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, May 27, 2022

India today reported 2,710 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than yesterday's number -- and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The 14 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included 12 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala.

The other two COVID-19 deaths posted today included one each in Delhi and Maharashtra.

The country had yesterday recorded 2,628 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 18 deaths, including 13 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,539 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,147,530 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,607,177 today, up 2,296 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

However, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the fourth consecutive day today, by 400 to 15,814.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 192.97 crore today, including 14.41 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.58% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.52% today.

A total of 84.88 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.65 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

