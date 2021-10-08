India reports 271 COVID-19 deaths, 21,257 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 8, 2021

India today reported 271 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 21,257 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, lower than the numbers posted yesterday.

The country had logged 318 COVID-19 deaths and 22,431 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

The number of new cases in a single day remained above the 20,000-mark for the second day today after staying below that level for two days.

Kerala, which had been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for a few days now. It recorded 12,288 new cases and 141 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 12,616 cases and 134 deaths yesterday.

The state accounted for more than 57% of the new cases of COVID-19 infection and more than 52% of the deaths in the country in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 450,127 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,915,569 today.

Of the 271 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 141, followed by 49 deaths in Maharashtra, 27 in Tamil Nadu and 13 in West Bengal.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 20 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,225,221 today, up 24,963 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.96% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country fell by 3,977 to 240,221 today, the lowest in 205 days.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far had crossed 93.17crore, including 50.17 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.64% today, below 3% for the 105th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.53% today, below 3% for 39consecutive days now.

