India reports 268 new cases of COVID-19 infection, two deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, December 29, 2022
India on Thursday reported 268 new cases of COVID-19 infection and two deaths -- higher than Wednesday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Wednesday logged 188 new cases of COVID-19 infection and zero deaths.
Of the 268 new cases of infection registered today, Kerala accounted for 99, followed by 39 in Karnataka, 36 in Maharashtra, 13 in Delhi, 12 in Telangana and 11 in Tamil Nadu.
All other States reported cases of infection in single digits, with as many as 18 states registering zero cases
The two deaths posted today included one in Maharashtra and a backlog case in Kerala.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 went up to 530,698 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,677,915 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,143,665 today, up 182 from yesterday, for a recovery rate of 98.8%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went up by 84 to 3,552 today.
The daily positivity rate stood at 0.11% and the weekly positivity rate at 0.17%.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.08 crore, including 99,231 doses given in the last 24 hours.
