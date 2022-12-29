India reports 268 new cases of COVID-19 infection, two deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, December 29, 2022

India on Thursday reported 268 new cases of COVID-19 infection and two deaths -- higher than Wednesday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Wednesday logged 188 new cases of COVID-19 infection and zero deaths.

Of the 268 new cases of infection registered today, Kerala accounted for 99, followed by 39 in Karnataka, 36 in Maharashtra, 13 in Delhi, 12 in Telangana and 11 in Tamil Nadu.

All other States reported cases of infection in single digits, with as many as 18 states registering zero cases

The two deaths posted today included one in Maharashtra and a backlog case in Kerala.