India reports 266 more COVID-19 deaths, new single-day high of 9,987 cases

New Delhi, June 9, 2020

India today reported 266 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 7,466, even as the total number of confirmed cases of infection in the country surged by 9,987 -- the highest in a single day -- to take the total so far to 266,598.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) had yesterday updated the toll to 7,200, as compared to 7,135 given out in the morning, to account for 51 deaths in the previous 24 hours in Delhi and 14 in Telangana.

The country is now placed fifth in the world, after the United States, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom, as far as the total number of cases is concerned, ahead of countries like Spain, Italy, Peru, France and Germany.

In terms of the number of deaths, India is now placed in the 12th spot after the US, the UK, Brazil, Italy, France, Spain, Mexico, Belgium, Germany, Iran, and Canada.

Figures released by the MoHFW this morning said that the 266 new deaths included 109 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, followed by 62 in Delhi, 31 in Gujarat, 17 in Tamil Nadu, 11 in Haryana, nine in West Bengal, eight in Uttar Pradesh, six in Rajasthan, four in Jammu & Kashmir, three in Karnataka, two each in Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, and one each in Bihar and Kerala.

This is the sixth consecutive day that India has recorded in excess of 9,000 new cases of infection. The country has also reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of this month. The highest number of deaths in a single day -- 294 -- was reported on June 6.

In Maharashtra, the 109 new deaths have taken the toll in the state to 3,169 while 2,553 more cases of infection raised the total so far to 88,528.

Of the 109 deaths, 64 were recorded in Mumbai, the most-affected city in the country, taking the toll there to 1,702. The number of COVID-19-positive patients in the metropolis rose by 1,311 yesterday to 50,085.

The state had recorded 103 deaths on June 2, 122 on June 3, 123 on June 4, 139 on June 5 and 120 on June 6. Maharashtra has been recording 75-plus fatalities and more than 2,000 new patients daily for the past 14 days, with the single-day highest figure of 3,041 infections notched on May 24.

Of the total of 7,466 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 3,169, followed by 1,280 in Gujarat, 874 in Delhi, 414 in Madhya Pradesh, 405 in West Bengal, 286 in Tamil Nadu, 283 in Uttar Pradesh, 246 in Rajasthan, 123 in Telangana, 75 in Andhra Pradesh, 64 in Karnataka, 53 in Punjab, 45 in Jammu & Kashmir, 39 in Haryana, 31 in Bihar, 16 in Kerala, 13 in in Uttarakhand, nine in Odisha, seven in Jharkhand, five each in Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, four each in Assam and Chhattisgarh, and one each in Ladakh and Meghalaya.

The total of 266,598 cases so far includes those who have died as well as 129,215 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 129,917 as of this morning, up 4,936 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 4,785 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate is now 48.46%, according to the data.

Of the total of 266,598 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 88,528 (as compared to 95,975 yesterday). The numbers in the other states are:

Tamil Nadu 33,229 (31,667)

Delhi 29,943 (28,936)

Gujarat 20,545 (20,070)

Uttar Pradesh 10,947 (10,536)

Rajasthan 10,763 (10,599)

Madhya Pradesh 9,638 (9,401)

West Bengal 8,613 (8,187)

Karnataka 5,760 (5,452)

Bihar 5,202 (5,088)

Haryana 4,854 (4,448)

Andhra Pradesh 4,851 (4,708)

Jammu & Kashmir 4,285 (4,087)

Telangana 3,650 (3650)

Odisha 2,994 (2,856)

Punjab 2,663 (2,608)

Assam 2,776 (2565)

Kerala 2,005 (1,914)

Uttarakhand 1,411 (1,355)

Jharkhand 1,256 (1,099)

Chhattisgarh 1,160 (1,073)

Tripura 838 (800)

Himachal Pradesh 421 (413)

Goa 330 (300)

Chandigarh 317 (314)

Manipur 272 (172)

Puducherry 127 (99)

Nagaland 123 (118)

Ladakh 103 (103)

Arunachal Pradesh 51 (51)

Mizoram 42 (34)

Meghalaya 36 (36)

Andaman & Nicobar Islands 33 (33)

Dadra & Nagar Haveli 22 (20)

Sikkim (7)

The Ministry said 8,803 cases were being re-assigned to various states.