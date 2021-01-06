India reports 264 COVID-19 deaths, 18,088 new cases in past 24 hours

New Delhi, January 6, 2021

India today reported 264 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 18,088 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours as the spread of the disease continnued to slow down across the country.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has crossed the 150,000-mark to reach 150,114 while the total number of cases in the country, since the first case was registered in late January, has risen to 10,374,932.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 300-mark for the 12th consecutive day and below the 400-mark for the 25th day running today.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 40,000 for the 38th consecutive day today, below 30,000 for the 23 day in a row and below 20,000 for the fifth successive day.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 9,997,272 as of this morning, up 21,314 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 96.35%.

The number of active cases fell by 3,490 in the past 24 hours to 227,546 -- the lowest in six months.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 201 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 16,375 new cases of infection yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, 76.48% of the new recovered cases are contributed by ten States/UTs. With 4,922 persons recovering from COVID, Kerala has recorded the highest number of recoveries. Maharashtra has registered another 2,828 daily recoveries while Chhattisgarh has reported 1,651 new recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Ten States/UTs have contributed 79.05% of the new cases. Kerala tops the list with 5,615 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra with 3,160 new cases and Chhattisgarh with 1,021 new cases.

The Ministry said 73.48% of the 264 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours are from ten States/UTs. Maharashtra accounted for 64, followed by Chhattisgarh with 25 and Kerala with 24.

The total number of cases in the country infected with the new strain of the novel coronavirus, first reported in the United Kingdom, now stands at 71.

The world has reported a total of more than 86.385 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 1,868,421 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 21.046 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 7.810 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (357,228) and Brazil (197,732).

