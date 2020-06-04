India reports 260 more COVID-19 deaths, 9,304 new cases of infection

New Delhi, June 4, 2020

India today reported 260 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the toll to 6,075, even as the total number of confirmed cases of infection in the country spiked by 9,304 -- the highest in a single day -- to 216,919.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning said that the 260 new deaths included 122 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra -- the highest single-day number for any state in India so far.

It was followed by 50 deaths in Delhi, 30 in Gujarat, 11 in Tamil Nadu, 10 in West Bengal, seven each in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Uttar Pradeshh, six in Rajasthan, four in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

This is the fifth consecutive day that the country has recorded in excess of 8,000 new cases of infection and the 14th consecutive day that it has reported more than 6,000 new cases.

In Maharashtra, the 122 new deaths on Wednesday has taken the toll to 2,587 while the total number of cases has gone up to 74,860.

This is the fourth time in eight days that the state has recorded 100 deaths in a single day. Earlier, it had reported 103 deaths on June 2, 116 on May 29, and 105 on May 27. The new deaths today include 49 in Mumbai city alone.

Of the total of 6,075 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 2,587, followed by 1,122 in Gujarat, 606 in Delhi, 371 in Madhya Pradesh, 345 in West Bengal, 229 in Uttar Pradesh, 209 in Rajasthan, 208 in Tamil Nadu, 99 in Telangana, 68 in Andhra Pradesh, 53 in Karnataka, 47 in Punjab, 34 in Jammu & Kashmir, 25 in Bihar, 23 in Haryana, 11 in Kerala, eight in Uttarakhand, seven in Odisha, five each in Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand, four in Assam, two in Chhattisgarh, and one each in Ladakh and Meghalaya.

The total of 216,919 cases so far includes those who have died as well as 104,107 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 106,737 as of this morning, up 5,240 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 3,805 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate is now 47.99%, according to the data.

Of the total of 216,919 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 74,860, followed by 25,872 in Tamil Nadu, 23,645 in Delhi, 18,100 in Gujarat, 9,652 in Rajasthan, 8,729 in Uttar Pradesh, 8,588 in Madhya Pradesh, 6,508 in West Bengal, 4,390 in Bihar, 4,080 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,063 in Karnataka, 3,020 in Telangana, 2,954 in Haryana, 2,857 in Jammu & Kashmir, 2,388 in Odisha, 2,376 in Punjab, 1,672 in Assam, 1,494 in Kerala, 1,085 in Uttarakhand, 752 in Jharkhand, 668 in Chhattisgarh, 468 in Tripura, 359 in Himachal Pradesh, 301 in Chandigarh, 118 in Manipur, 90 in Ladakh, 82 in Puducherry, 79 in Goa, 58 in Nagaland, 38 in Arunachal Pradesh, 33 each in Andaman & Nicobar and Meghalaya, 14 in Mizoram, eight in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and two in Sikkim.

The Ministry said 7,483 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

According to the Ministry, the fatality rate of COVID-19 cases in the country has dropped to 2.80%.

An official press release said the testing capacity has increased in the country through 480 Government and 208 private laboratories (total 688 laboratories). Cumulatively, 41,03,233 samples have been tested so far for COVID-19, including 1,37,158 samples tested on Tuesday.

The release said there are, as of now, 952 dedicated COVID hospitals with 1,66,332 Isolation beds, 21,393 ICU beds and 72,762 oxygen-supported beds available in the country.

There are 2,391 dedicated COVID Health Centres with 1,34,945 Isolation beds; 11,027 ICU beds and 46,875 Oxygen supported beds have been operationalised.

The Centre has also provided 125.28 lakh N95 masks and 101.54 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the States, Union Territories and Central institutions, it added.

