India reports 2,593 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 44 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, April 24, 2022

India today added 2,593 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 44 deaths to its tally in the last 24 hours, slightly higher than yesterday's numbers.

The country had yesterday recorded 2,527 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 33 deaths.

The 44 deaths registered today included as many as 38 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The remaining six deaths included two in Delhi and one each in Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

With the latest data released by the Ministry this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 522,193 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,057,545 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,519,479 today, up 1,755 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country rose for the sixth consecutive day today, going up by 794 to 15,873.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 187.67 crore today, including 19.05 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.59% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.54%.

A total of 83.47 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.36 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

