India reports 257 COVID-19 deaths, 59,118 new cases of infection -- highest in five months

New Delhi, March 26, 2021

India today reported 257 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 59,118 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the continuing spike in fresh cases in Maharashtra and some other States remained a cause of serious concern.

At 257, the number of deaths reported today is slightly more than the 251 deaths recorded yesterday.

The number of fresh cases of infection registered today, at 59,118, is higher than the 53,476 reported yesterday. It is the highest since October 18, 2020 when 61,871 cases had been registered.

Of the 59,118 new cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra logged the highest at 35,952 cases, followed by Punjab with 2,661 cases, Karnataka with 2,523, Chhattisgarh with 2,419 and Gujarat with 1,961 cases. These five states have reported a surge in numbers in the last 24 hours.

Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Rajasthan have also been displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) said.

Kerala reported 1,989 new cases in the last 24 hours, but the State has been witnessing a declining trend as far as new cases are concerned.

Of the 257 deaths recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 111, followed by Punjab with 43, Chhattisgarh with 15, Kerala with 12, Tamil Nadu with 11 and Karnataka with 10.

With the latest numbers put out by the MoHFW this morning, the death toll in the country so far has risen to 160,949 while the total number of cases of infection, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has risen to 11,846,652.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 11,264,637 as of this morning, up 32,987 from yesterday. The recovery rate has fallen to 95.08%.

The number of active cases went up by 25,874 in the last 24 hours to go past 400,000 at 421,066 -- the highest since December 3, 2020, when it had stood at 422,943.

The active caseload has been rising after February 12, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926.

Three States -- Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab -- account for more than 73.64% of the total active cases of COVID-19 in the country. Of them, Maharashtra alone accounts for nearly 62.71% of the active cases.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India reported 251 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17 last year. India recorded 53,476 new cases yesterday.

The world has reported a total of 125.492 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.755 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 30.079 million cases) and Brazil (more than 12.320 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (546,822), Brazil (303,462) and Mexico (202,211).

NNN