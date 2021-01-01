India reports 256 COVID-19 deaths, 19,787 new cases in past 24 hours

New Delhi, January 1, 2020

India today reported 256 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 19,787 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours as the spread of the virus continued to slow down all over the country.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 148,994 and the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country, since the first case was registered in late January, has risen to 10,286,461.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 300-mark for the seventh consecutive day and below the 400-mark for the 20th day running today.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 40,000 for the 33rd consecutive day today and below 30,000 for the 18th day in a row.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 9,883,461 as of this morning, up 23,181 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 96.08%.

The number of active cases decreased by 3,402 in the past 24 hours to 254,254 the lowest in nearly six months.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 299 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 21,822 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 83.418 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 1,818,008 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 19.968 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 7.675 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (345,737) and Brazil (194,949).

