India reports 2,529 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 12 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 6, 2022

India on Thursday reported 2,529 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- slightly higher than Wednesday's number -- and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Wednesday logged 2,468 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 17 deaths.

The 12 deaths registered today included eight backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining four deaths, there was one each in Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,745 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,604,463 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,043,436 today, up 3,553 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection fell by 1,036 to 32,282 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 218.84 crore today, including 79,366 doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 2.07% today and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.38%.

A total of 89.62 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, including 1.22 lakh tests yesterday.

