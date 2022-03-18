India reports 2,528 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 149 deaths in last 24 hours

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 516,281 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,004,005 today.

Not counting the 123 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala, the 26 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 7 deaths in Kerala, the highest among all states.

As many as 24 States and Union Territories posted zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,458,543 today, up 3,997 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.73%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped below 30,000 at 29,181, down 1,618 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 180.97 crore today, including 15.77 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate as well as the Weekly Positive Rate stood at 0.40%.

A total of 78.18 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 6.33 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

