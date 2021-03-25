India reports 251 COVID-19 deaths, 53,476 new cases of infection -- highest in five months

New Delhi, March 25, 2021

India today logged 251 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 53,476 new cases of infection -- the highest in five months -- in the last 24 hours as a spiral in fresh cases in Maharashtra and some other States continued to be a matter of serious concern across the country.

At 251, the number of deaths reported today is less than the 275 deaths recorded yesterday.

However, the 53,476 fresh cases of infection registered today is markedly higher than the 47,262 cases reported yesterday and is the highest since October 23, 2020, when 54,364 cases were recorded.

Of the 53,476 new cases reported today, Maharashtra -- the worst-hit State in India -- alone accounted for 31,855 cases.

Of the 251 deaths reported in the country today, the State accounted for 95 -- lower than 132 recorded yesterday. Punjab followed with 39 deaths and Chhattisgarh with 29.

Maharashtra capital Mumbai, the financial hub of the country, logged 5,185 new cases in the last 24 hours -- a sharp rise over the 3,000-plus cases registered in the previous two days.

Maharashtra was followed by Punjab with 2,613 cases and Kerala with 2,456. These States and Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat together account for more than 80% of the new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi are the States which are displaying an upward trajectory, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW).

With the latest numbers put out by the MoHFW this morning, the death toll in the country so far has risen to 160,692 while the total number of cases of infection, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has risen to 11,787,534.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period had risen past 200 again on Monday after remaining below that level for 60 days. It had come down to 199 on March 23. It has dropped below the 100-mark 19 times in the past 51 days and has remained in three digits for 16 consecutive days now.

The number of new infections in a day, which has remained above the 40,000-mark for six consecutive days now, has risen past the 50,000-mark for the first time today since November 7.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 11,231,650 as of this morning, up 26,490 from yesterday. The recovery rate has fallen to 95.28%.

The number of active cases went up by 26,735 in the last 24 hours to 395,192 -- the highest since December 7, when it had stood at 396,729. The active caseload has been rising after February 12, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926. Three States -- Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab -- account for more than 74% of the total active cases of COVID-19 in the country. Of them, Maharashtra alone accounts for nearly 63% of the active cases.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India reported 275 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17 last year. India recorded 47,262 new cases yesterday.

The world has reported a total of 124.774 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.743 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 30.009 million cases) and Brazil (more than 12.220 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (545,237), Brazil (300,685) and Mexico (199,627).

