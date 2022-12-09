India reports 249 new cases of COVID-19 infection, six deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, December 9, 2022

India on Friday reported 249 new cases of COVID-19 infection, slightly higher than Thursday's number, and six deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Thursday logged 241 new cases of COVID-19 infection and nine deaths.

All the six deaths registered today were backlog cases in Kerala and no deaths were reported during the last 24 hours in any state.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far rose to 530,653 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,674,439 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,139,558 today, up 259 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 16 to 4,228 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.96 crore today, including 49,941 doses given in the last 24 hours.

