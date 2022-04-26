India reports 2,483 cases of COVID-19 infection in last 24 hours, fatalities up 1,399 as Assam adds 1,347 backlog deaths
A man receiving a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Gurugram, Haryana.IANS
By Sonny Abraham/NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, April 26, 2022

India today reported 2,483 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, lower than yesterday's numbers.

However, the number of COVID-19 deaths went up by 1,399 during this period as Assam logged as many as 1,347 deaths to its tally after a reconciliation of the data of the past many months, while Kerala has added another 47 previously unreported deaths due to the pandemic.

The remaining five COVID-19 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included four in Punjab and one in Delhi.

The country had yesterday recorded 2,541 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 30 deaths, including 24 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 523,622 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,062,569 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,523,311 today, up 1,970 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country fell today after going up for seven consecutive days, declining by 886 to 15,636.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 187.95 crore today, including 22.83 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.55% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.58%.

A total of 83.54 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.49 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

