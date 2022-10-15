India reports 2,430 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 17 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 17, 2022

India on Saturday reported 2,430 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- lower than Friday's number -- and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Friday recorded 2,678 new cases of COVID-19 infection and ten deaths.

The 17 deaths registered today included nine backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining eight deaths in the last 24 hours, there were four in Maharashtra and one each in Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.