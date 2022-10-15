India reports 2,430 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 17 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, October 17, 2022
India on Saturday reported 2,430 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- lower than Friday's number -- and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Friday recorded 2,678 new cases of COVID-19 infection and ten deaths.
The 17 deaths registered today included nine backlog cases in Kerala.
Of the remaining eight deaths in the last 24 hours, there were four in Maharashtra and one each in Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,874 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,626,427 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,070,935 today, up 2,378 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went up slightly by 35 to 26,618 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.27 crore today, including 5.82 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.01% today and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.07%.
A total of 89.83 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, including 2.41 lakh tests yesterday.
NNN