India reports 2,424 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 15 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 10, 2022

India on Monday reported 2,424 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 15 deaths -- lower than Sunday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Sunday logged 2,756 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 21 deaths.

Kerala accounted for 687 of the 2,424 new cases of infection posted in the country in the last 24 hours, followed by 455 in Maharashtra and 342 in Tamil Nadu.

The 15 deaths registered today included 12 backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining three deaths, there were two in Kerala and one in West Bengal.