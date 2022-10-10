India reports 2,424 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 15 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, October 10, 2022
India on Monday reported 2,424 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 15 deaths -- lower than Sunday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Sunday logged 2,756 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 21 deaths.
Kerala accounted for 687 of the 2,424 new cases of infection posted in the country in the last 24 hours, followed by 455 in Maharashtra and 342 in Tamil Nadu.
The 15 deaths registered today included 12 backlog cases in Kerala.
Of the remaining three deaths, there were two in Kerala and one in West Bengal.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,814 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,614,437 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,057,544 today, up 2,923 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection fell by 514 to 28,079 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 218.99 crore today, including 1.84 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 2.65% today and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.27%.
A total of 89.71 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, including 91,458 tests yesterday.
