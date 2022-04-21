India reports 2,380 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 56 deaths in last 24 hours
A health worker collecting swab samples from passengers for COVID-19 tests, at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.Phool Chandra/IANS
By Sonny Abraham/NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, April 21, 2022

India today reported 2,380 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 56 deaths in the last 24 hours, higher than yesterday's numbers.

The country had yesterday recorded 2,067 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 40 deaths.

However, the 56 deaths registered today included as many as 53 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 522,062 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,049,974 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,514,479 today, up 1,231 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country rose for the third consecutive day today, going up by 1,093 to 13,433.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 187.07 crore today, including 15.47 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.53% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.43%.

A total of 83.33 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.49 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

