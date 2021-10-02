India reports 234 COVID-19 deaths, 24,354 fresh cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 2, 2021

India's daily COVID-19 numbers saw a dip on Saturday at 234 deaths and 24,354 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to decelerate in most parts of the country.

The country had reported 277 COVID-19 deaths and 26,727 new cases of infection yesterday.

The number of new cases in a single day stayed above the 20,000-mark for the third day today after falling below that level for two days.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for a few days now. It recorded 13,834 cases and 95 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 15,914 new cases and 122 deaths yesterday.

The state accounted for more than 56% of the new cases of COVID-19 infection and 40% of the deaths in the country in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 93 consecutive days, below 40,000 for 20 days and below 30,000 for eight days now.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 448,573 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,791,061 today.

Of the 234 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 95, followed by 50 deaths in Maharashtra, 25 in Tamil Nadu, 13 each in Karnataka and West Bengal, and 10 in Andhra Pradesh.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 17 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours. Six states posted one death each.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,068,599 today, up 25,455 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 97.86% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country decreased by 1,335 to 273,889 today, the lowest in 197 days.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far had crossed 89.74 crore today, including 69.33 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.68% today, below 3% for the 99th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.70% today, below 3% for 33 consecutive days now.

NNN