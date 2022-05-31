India reports 2,338 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 19 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, May 31, 2022
India today reported 2,338 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours, lower than yesterday's numbers.
The 19 deaths registered today included 17 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala. The remaining two deaths included one each in Delhi and Rajasthan.
The country had yesterday logged 2,706 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 25 deaths, including 23 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,630 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,158,087 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,615,574 today, up 2,134 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.
However, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the eighth consecutive day today, by 185 to 17,883.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 193.45 crore today, including 13.33 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.64% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.61% today.
A total of 85.04 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.63 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
