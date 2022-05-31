India reports 2,338 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 19 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, May 31, 2022

India today reported 2,338 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours, lower than yesterday's numbers.

The 19 deaths registered today included 17 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala. The remaining two deaths included one each in Delhi and Rajasthan.

The country had yesterday logged 2,706 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 25 deaths, including 23 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,630 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,158,087 today.