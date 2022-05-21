India reports 2,323 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 25 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, May 21, 2022
India today reported 2,323 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours -- higher than yesterday's numbers.
However, the 25 deaths added today included as many as 23 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala.
Of the remaining two COVID-19 deaths in India, one was registered in Mizoram and the other in Uttar Pradesh.
Of the 2,323 new cases of infection in the country, Kerala accounted for 556, Delhi 530, Maharashtra 311, Haryana 262, and Uttar Pradesh 146.
The country had yesterday added 2,259 cases of COVID-19 infection and 20 deaths, including 17 previously unreported COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,348 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,134,145 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,594,801 today, up 2,346 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went down for the 12th day today, by 48 to 14,996 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 192.12 crore today, including 15.32 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.47% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.51% today.
A total of 84.63 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.99 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
NNN