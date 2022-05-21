India reports 2,323 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 25 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, May 21, 2022

India today reported 2,323 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours -- higher than yesterday's numbers.

However, the 25 deaths added today included as many as 23 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala.

Of the remaining two COVID-19 deaths in India, one was registered in Mizoram and the other in Uttar Pradesh.

Of the 2,323 new cases of infection in the country, Kerala accounted for 556, Delhi 530, Maharashtra 311, Haryana 262, and Uttar Pradesh 146.

The country had yesterday added 2,259 cases of COVID-19 infection and 20 deaths, including 17 previously unreported COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.