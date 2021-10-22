India reports 231 COVID-19 deaths, 15,786 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, October 22, 2021

India today reported 231 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 15,786 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to decelerate across the country.

The country had registered 160 COVID-19 deaths and 18,454 new cases of infection yesterday.

The number of new cases in a single day remained below the 20,000-mark for the 14th day today.

Kerala, which had been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for some days now. It recorded 8,733 new cases of infection and 118 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 11,150 cases and 82 deaths yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 453,042 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,143,236 today.

Of the 231 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, there were 118 deaths in Kerala, followed by 39 in Maharashtra, 20 in Tamil Nadu, 14 in West Bengal and 10 in Andhra Pradesh.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 18 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,514,449, up 18,641 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.15% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country fell by 3,086 to 175,745 today, the lowest in 232 days.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.31% today, below 3% for the 119th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.19% today, below 3% for 52 consecutive days now.

NNN