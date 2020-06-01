India reports 230 more COVID deaths, 8,392 new cases of infection

New Delhi, June 1, 2020

India today reported 230 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 5,394, even as the total number of cases in the country surged by 8,392 in the past 24 hours -- the highest in a single day so far -- to touch 190,535.

The spike in numbers has come at a time when the Government has thrown open from today most activities that were prohibited under the lockdown, in force since March 24 to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in areas outside Containment Zones, except some activities which will be allowed in a phased manner in the coming weeks.

The latest surge in the numbers also mean that India is now placed seventh in the world in terms of the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, after the United States, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy. It is also now placed 13th in terms of the number of deaths due to the deadly viral disease, after the United States, the UK, Italy, Brazil, France, Spain, Mexico, Belgium, Germany, Iran, Canada and the Netherlands.

The number of 230 deaths is the second highest in a single day in the country after the 265 deaths reported on May 30. That number included 82 in Delhi, which also consisted as many as 69 deaths that occurred between April 10 and May 27 but were not recorded as COVID-19 cases at that time.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning said that the 230 new deaths included 89 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, followed by 57 in Delhi, 31 in Gujarat, 13 in Tamil Nadu, 12 in Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, seven in Madhya Pradesh, five in Telangana, three in Karnataka, two in Andhra Pradesh, and one each in Bihar, Punjab and Rajasthan.

This is the second consecutive day that the country has recorded in excess of 8,000 new cases of infection and the 11th consecutive day that it has reported more than 6,000 new cases.

In Maharashtra, the 89 new deaths have taken the toll in the state to 2,286 so far while the total number of cases has risen by 2,487 to 67,655.

The number of deaths was down 27 from the figure of 116 -- the highest in a single day in the state -- reported on May 29.

Of the total 89 fatalities on Sunday, 52 were recorded in Mumbai alone, taking the number of deaths in the city to 1,279, while the number of COVID-19 positive patients in the metropolis has shot up by 1,244 to touch 39,686.

In Delhi, the national capital, the number of cases recorded the highest jump of 1,295 in a single day to 19,844 while the 57 additional deaths have taken the toll so far to 473. But only 13 of these were recorded in the previous 24 hours and the remaining number pertains to deaths that occurred earlier but are now being classified as COVID-19 cases.

Of the total of 5,394 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 2,286, followed by 1,038 in Gujarat, 473 in Delhi, 350 in Madhya Pradesh, 317 in West Bengal, 213 in Uttar Pradesh, 194 in Rajasthan, 173 in Tamil Nadu, 82 in Telangana, 62 in Andhra Pradesh, 51 in Karnataka, 45 in Punjab, 28 in Jammu & Kashmir, 21 in Bihar, 20 in Haryana, nine in Kerala, seven in Odisha, five each in Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand, four each in Assam and Chandigarh, and one each in Chhattisgarh and Meghalaya.

The total of 1,90,535 cases so far includes those who have died as well as 91,819 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 93,322 as of this morning, up 3,327 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 4,835 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate is now 48.19%, according to the data.

Of the total of 1,90,535 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 67,655, followed by 22,333 in Tamil Nadu, 19,844 in Delhi, 16,779 in Gujarat, 8,831 in Rajasthan, 8,089 in Madhya Pradesh, 7,823 in Uttar Pradesh, 5,501 in West Bengal, 3,815 in Bihar, 3,679 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,221 in Karnataka, 2,698 in Telangana, 2,446 in Jammu & Kashmir, 2,263 in Punjab, 2,091 in Haryana, 1,948 in Odisha, 1,269 in Kerala, 1,272 in Assam, 907 in Uttarakhand, 610 in Jharkhand, 498 in Chhattisgarh, 331 in Himachal Pradesh, 313 in Tripura, 293 in Chandigarh, 74 in Ladakh, 71 in Manipur, 70 each in Goa and Puducherry, 43 in Nagaland, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 27 in Meghalaya, four in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and one each in Mizoram and Sikkim.

The Ministry said 5,630 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

