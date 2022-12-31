India reports 226 new cases of COVID-19 infection, three deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, December 31, 2022

India on Saturday reported 226 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- slightly lower than Friday's number -- and three deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Friday logged 243 new cases of COVID-19 infection and one death.

All three deaths registered today were backlog cases in Kerala, with none of the states posting any COVID-related death in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 went up to 530,702 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,678,384 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,144,029 today, up 179 from yesterday, for a recovery rate of 98.8%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection rose for the fourth consecutive day, going up by 44 to 3,653 today.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.12% and the weekly positivity rate at 0.15%.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.10 crore, including 91,732 doses given in the last 24 hours.

A total of 91.07 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far, including 1.87 lakh tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

