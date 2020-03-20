India reports 22 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 195

New Delhi, March 20, 2020

India today reported 22 more confirmed cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in different States and Union Territories since yesterday, taking the total number of infected persons across the country so far to 195.

The number includes four deaths which have occurred since late January and 20 patients who have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in India was 171, figures put out by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare this morning said.

The four deaths have been reported from Kalburgi in Karnataka; Delhi; Mumbai in Maharashtra; and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district in Punjab -- all senior citizens who also had other medical issues. Three of them had travelled abroad to COVID-affected countries while one of them had come in contact with an infected person.

The new positive cases reported since yesterday include ten in Telangana, five in Delhi, two in Ladakh, the first two cases in Gujarat, and one each in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Of the 20 persons who have recovered since late January, three each are in Kerala, Delhi and Rajasthan; nine in Uttar Pradesh; and one each in Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Of them, one foreign national has returned to his country.

Out of the 195, as many as 163 are Indians and 32 are foreigners.

The number of confirmed cases include 47 in Maharashtra, 28 in Kerala, 19 in Uttar Pradesh, 17 each in Delhi and Haryana, 16 in Telangana, 15 in Karnataka, 10 in Ladakh, seven in Rajasthan, four in Jammu and Kashmir, three in Tamil Nadu, two each in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab, and one each in Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Puducherry, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

NNN