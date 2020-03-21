India reports 22 more coronavirus cases, taking total to 258

New Delhi, March 21, 2020

India today reported 22 more confirmed cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in different States and Union Territories since last night, taking the total number of infected persons across the country so far to 258.

The number includes four deaths and 23 patients who have recovered and been discharged from hospitals since late January. This means the number of active cases in the country as of this morning is 231, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said this morning.

Of the total 258, Maharashtra accounts for the largest number of cases at 52, followed by 40 in Kerala, 24 in Uttar Pradesh, 26 in Delhi, 19 in Telangana, 17 each in Haryana and Rajasthan, 15 in Karnataka, 13 in Ladakh, seven in Gujarat, four each in Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh, three each in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand, two each in Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab and West Bengal, and one each in Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry.

Of the total cases, 219 are Indians and 39 are foreigners, the Ministry said.

The four deaths have been reported from Kalburgi in Karnataka; Delhi; Mumbai in Maharashtra; and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district in Punjab -- all senior citizens who also had other medical issues. Three of them had travelled abroad to COVID-affected countries while one of them had come in contact with an infected person.

Of the 23 persons who have recovered since late January, five are in Delhi, three each are in Kerala and Rajasthan; nine in Uttar Pradesh; and one each in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Of them, one foreign national has returned to his country.

As the number of new cases continues to rise, the Central Government, the State Governments, Local bodies, Corporates and other organisations have taken a slew of measures to prevent the spread of the virus through social distancing and other means.

Many offices have asked their employees to work from home, schools and colleges are closed in many parts, cinemas, shopping malls and other such places where people gather have been shut down, and cultural and sporting events have been cancelled.

The Government has advised senior citizens and children below ten years of age to remain indoors and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a broadcast to the nation last night, urged people, except those performing essential services, to stay at home for the next few days as far as possible.

He also urged people to observe a "Janata Curfew" (People's Curfew) from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday, March 22 and there was a hint that more such measures would be needed in the coming days and weeks.

International flights to India have been banned from March 22 and, within India, the Government has announced various disincentives for travel by railways and airlines. States have also been advised to minimise travel by buses and other means of public transport.

