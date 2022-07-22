India reports 21,880 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 60 more deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, July 22, 2022
India on Friday reported 21,880 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 60 more deaths in the last 24 hours, higher than Thursday's numbers.
The country had on Thursday logged 21,566 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 45 deaths.
Kerala accounted for 2,662 of the 21,880 new cases of infection posted today, followed by 2,486 cases in West Bengal, 2,289 in Maharashtra, 2,093 in Tamil Nadu, 1,552 in Karnataka, 1,196 in Odisha, 816 in Gujarat, 765 in Telangana, 720 in Assam, 700 in Chhattisgarh, 649 in Delhi, 597 in Himachal Pradesh, 555 in Haryana, 515 in Andhra Pradesh, 505 in Jammu & Kashmir, 472 in Bihar, 431 in Uttar Pradesh, and 414 in Tripura.
Of the 60 deaths recorded today, Kerala accounted for 22, followed by seven deaths in Chhattisgarh, six each in Maharashtra and West Bengal, three in Himachal Pradesh, two each in Assam, Gujarat, Manipur and Meghalaya, and one each in Bihar, Delhi, Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 525,930, not counting the 2,563 backlog deaths reported in Punjab earlier this week.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,847,065 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,171,653 today, up 21,219 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.46%.
The number of active cases went up by 601 to 149,482 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 201.30 crore today, including 37.06 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 4.42% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.51% today.
A total of 87.16 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.95 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
NNN