India reports 21,880 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 60 more deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 22, 2022

India on Friday reported 21,880 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 60 more deaths in the last 24 hours, higher than Thursday's numbers.

The country had on Thursday logged 21,566 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 45 deaths.

Kerala accounted for 2,662 of the 21,880 new cases of infection posted today, followed by 2,486 cases in West Bengal, 2,289 in Maharashtra, 2,093 in Tamil Nadu, 1,552 in Karnataka, 1,196 in Odisha, 816 in Gujarat, 765 in Telangana, 720 in Assam, 700 in Chhattisgarh, 649 in Delhi, 597 in Himachal Pradesh, 555 in Haryana, 515 in Andhra Pradesh, 505 in Jammu & Kashmir, 472 in Bihar, 431 in Uttar Pradesh, and 414 in Tripura.

Of the 60 deaths recorded today, Kerala accounted for 22, followed by seven deaths in Chhattisgarh, six each in Maharashtra and West Bengal, three in Himachal Pradesh, two each in Assam, Gujarat, Manipur and Meghalaya, and one each in Bihar, Delhi, Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.