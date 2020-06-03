India reports 217 more COVID-19 deaths, 8,909 new cases of infection

New Delhi, June 3, 2020

India today reported 217 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 5,815, even as the total number of cases in the country so far surged by 8,909 -- the highest rise in a single day -- in the past 24 hours to go past the two lakh-mark and touch 207,615.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning said that the 217 new deaths included 103 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, followed by 33 in Delhi, 29 in Gujarat, 13 in Tamil Nadu, 10 in West Bengal, six in Madhya Pradesh, five each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, four in Telangana, two each in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, and one each in Chandigarh, Kerala, Ladakh, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the country has recorded in excess of 8,000 new cases of infection and the 13th consecutive day that it has reported more than 6,000 new cases.

In Maharashtra, the 103 new deaths have taken the toll in the state to 2,465. This is the third time in a week that the state has recorded more than a hundred deaths in a single day.

As many as 49 of the deaths were reported from Mumbai alone and a staggering 74 in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The state registered 2,287 new cases of infection during the past 24 hours, taking the total so far to 72,300.

Maharashtra has been recording more than 75 deaths and over 2,000 new cases every day for the past eight days. The highest number of new cases in a day -- 3,041 -- was reported on May 24.

The 49 deaths in Mumbai on Tuesday took the toll in the city to 1,368 while the total number of cases went up by 1,117 to touch 42,216.

Of the total of 5,815 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 2,465, followed by 1,092 in Gujarat, 556 in Delhi, 364 in Madhya Pradesh, 335 in West Bengal, 222 in Uttar Pradesh, 203 in Rajasthan, 197 in Tamil Nadu, 92 in Telangana, 64 in Andhra Pradesh, 52 in Karnataka, 46 in Punjab, 33 in Jammu & Kashmir, 24 in Bihar, 23 in Haryana, 11 in Kerala, seven each in Odisha and Uttarakhand, five each in Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand, four in Assam, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Ladakh and Meghalaya.

The total of 207,615 cases so far includes those who have died as well as 100,302 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 101,497 as of this morning, up 3,916 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 4,775 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate is now 48.31%, according to the data.

Of the total of 207,615 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 72,300, followed by 24,586 in Tamil Nadu, 22,132 in Delhi, 17,617 in Gujarat, 9,373 in Rajasthan, 8,420 in Madhya Pradesh, 8,361 in Uttar Pradesh, 6,168 in West Bengal, 4,155 in Bihar, 3,898 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,796 in Karnataka, 2,891 in Telangana, 2,718 in Jammu & Kashmir, 2,652 in Haryana, 2,342 in Punjab, 2,245 in Odisha, 1,513 in Assam, 1,412 in Kerala, 1,043 in Uttarakhand, 712 in Jharkhand, 564 in Chhattisgarh, 468 in Tripura, 345 in Himachal Pradesh, 301 in Chandigarh, 89 in Manipur, 82 in Puducherry, 81 in Ladakh, 79 in Goa, 49 in Nagaland, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 27 in Meghalaya, 22 in Arunachal Pradesh, 13 in Mizoram, four in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and one in Sikkim.

The Ministry said 7,123 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

According to the Ministry, India's recovery rate continues to increase and the fatality rate, at 2.82%, is amongst the lowest in the world.

"The population of India and the total population of 14 most affected countries are almost the same. Despite a similar population, as on 1st June 2020, the total cases in those 14 most affected countries is 22.5 times that in India. The total deaths occurred due to COVID-19 in those 14 most affected countries is 55.2 times that of India," an official press release said.

"In these circumstances, the focus is to minimize the fatalities as much as possible through timely case identification and clinical management of the cases. The relatively low death figures can be attributed to the two pronged strategy -- timely case identification and clinical management of the cases," it said.

The release said people above 60 years of age, who constitute 10% of the population, account for half of India's COVID-19 deaths. Also, 73% of COVID-19 deaths in India are people with co-morbidities (including diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases). "Hence, these high risk groups need to be effectively protected," the release said.

"It is reiterated that to prevent COVID-19 in high-risk patients, certain precautions must be taken by them including the following: continue routine medicines as advised by the doctor in case of pre-existing medical conditions (like diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases); take immunity boosting measures suggested by Ministry of AYUSH e.g. drinking herbal tea, taking 'Kadha'; use telemedicine (e.g. eSanjeevani) if medical advice is needed; ensure early detection of COVID-19 by using Aarogya Setu app to check if you came in contact with COVID-19 patients, self-assess yourself on app, and undertake regular self-monitoring of health. It is advised that if high risk individuals develop COVID-19 symptoms, they should seek medical guidance either telemedically through helpline numbers or visit a doctor physically.

"Citizens can also contribute in supporting the high-risk group by following simple steps like practicing good hand and respiratory hygiene; avoiding close contact with others if one is showing symptoms; helping those at high risk in daily chores while maintaining distance; avoiding large groups of people and religious gatherings.

"It is strongly advised to stay home unless absolutely necessary," the release added.

