India reports 217 COVID-19 deaths, 18,177 new cases in past 24 hours

New Delhi, January 3, 2021

India today reported 217 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus -- the lowest in seven months -- and 18,177 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours as the spread of the virus maintained a downward trend across the country.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 149,435 and the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country, since the first case was registered in late January, has risen to 10,323,965.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period remained below the 300-mark for the ninth consecutive day and below the 400-mark for the 22nd day running today. Today's number, at 217, is the same as on June 3 last year.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 40,000 for the 35th consecutive day today, below 30,000 for the 20th day in a row and below 20,000 for the third successive day.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 9,927,310 as of this morning, up 20,923 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 96.15%.

At 247,220, the number of active cases dipped by 2,963 in the past 24 hours to below the 250,000-mark for the first time since July 5, 2020, when the number had stood at 244,8

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 224 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 19,079 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 84.569 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 1,835,558 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 20.427 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 7.716 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (350,186) and Brazil (195,725).

