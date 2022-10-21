India reports 2,119 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 10 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 21, 2022

India on Friday reported 2,119 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 10 deaths -- slightly lower than Thursday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Thursday recorded 2,141 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 20 deaths.

Kerala accounted for 468 of the 2,119 fresh cases of infection posted in the last 24 hours, followed by 429 in Maharashtra, 235 in Tamil Nadu, 118 in Delhi and 115 in West Bengal.

The ten deaths registered today included five backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining five deaths in the last 24 hours, there was one each in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab and West Bengal.