India reports 2,119 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 10 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, October 21, 2022
India on Friday reported 2,119 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 10 deaths -- slightly lower than Thursday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Thursday recorded 2,141 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 20 deaths.
Kerala accounted for 468 of the 2,119 fresh cases of infection posted in the last 24 hours, followed by 429 in Maharashtra, 235 in Tamil Nadu, 118 in Delhi and 115 in West Bengal.
The ten deaths registered today included five backlog cases in Kerala.
Of the remaining five deaths in the last 24 hours, there was one each in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab and West Bengal.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,953 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,638,636 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,084,646 today, up 2,582 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 473 to 25,037 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.50 crore today, including 4.63 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.13% today and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.97%.
A total of 89.96 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, including 1.88 lakh tests yesterday.
