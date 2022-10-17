India reports 2,060 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 10 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, October 17, 2022
India on Monday reported 2,060 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 10 deaths -- significantly lower than Sunday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Sunday logged 2,401 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 21 deaths.
Kerala accounted for 455 of the 2,060 new cases of infection posted in the last 24 hours, followed by 440 in Maharashtra, 279 in Tamil Nadu, 145 in West bengal, 115 in Delhi and 108 in Karnataka.
The ten deaths registered today included four backlog cases in Kerala.
Of the remaining six deaths in the last 24 hours, there were two in Karnataka and one each in Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,905 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,630,888 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,075,,149 today, up 1,841 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went up slightly by 209 to 26,834 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.33 crore today, including 1.25 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.86% today and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.02%.
A total of 89.86 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, including 1.10 lakh tests yesterday.
