India reports 2,060 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 10 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 17, 2022

India on Monday reported 2,060 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 10 deaths -- significantly lower than Sunday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Sunday logged 2,401 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 21 deaths.

Kerala accounted for 455 of the 2,060 new cases of infection posted in the last 24 hours, followed by 440 in Maharashtra, 279 in Tamil Nadu, 145 in West bengal, 115 in Delhi and 108 in Karnataka.

The ten deaths registered today included four backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining six deaths in the last 24 hours, there were two in Karnataka and one each in Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal.