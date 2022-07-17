India reports 20,528 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 49 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 16, 2022

India on Sunday reported 20,528 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- more than Saturday's number -- and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the number of new cases of infection has remained above 20,000 after remaining below that level for close to five months.

The country had on Saturday recorded 20,044 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 56 deaths.

Of the 49 deaths, Kerala accounted for 17, followed by eight in Maharashtra, six in West Bengal, three each in Karnataka and Punjab, two each in Assam, Delhi and Jharkhand, and one each in Bihar, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Tripura and Uttarakhand.

Of the 56 deaths posted today, Kerala accounted for 27, followed by 10 deaths in Maharashtra, five in West Bengal, two each in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and one each in Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 525,709 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,750,599 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,081,441 today, up 17,790 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.47%.

The number of active cases went up for the 54th consecutive day today, by 2,689 to 143,449.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 199.98 crore today, including 25.59 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 5.23% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.55% today.

A total of 86.94 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.92 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

