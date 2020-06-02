India reports 204 more COVID deaths, 8,171 cases of infection

New Delhi, June 2, 2020

India today reported 204 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 5,598, even as the total number of cases in the country so far surged by 8,171 in the past 24 hours to touch 198,706.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning said that the 204 new deaths included 76 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, followed by 50 in Delhi, 25 in Gujarat, 11 in Tamil Nadu, eight each in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, six in Telangana, four each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, three each in Bihar and Jammu & Kashmir, two in Andhra Pradesh, and one each in Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala and Uttarakhand.

This is the third consecutive day that the country has recorded in excess of 8,000 new cases of infection and the 12th consecutive day that it has reported more than 6,000 new cases.

In Maharashtra, the 76 new deaths on Monday have taken the toll so far to 2,362 while the total number of cases of infection increased by 2,358 to 70,013.

Of the total of 5,598 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 2,362, followed by 1,063 in Gujarat, 523 in Delhi, 358 in Madhya Pradesh, 325 in West Bengal, 217 in Uttar Pradesh, 198 in Rajasthan, 184 in Tamil Nadu, 88 in Telangana, 64 in Andhra Pradesh, 52 in Karnataka, 45 in Punjab, 31 in Jammu & Kashmir, 24 in Bihar, 21 in Haryana, ten in Kerala, seven in Odisha, six in Uttarakhand, five each in Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand, four each in Assam and Chandigarh, and one each in Chhattisgarh and Meghalaya.

The total of 1,98,706 cases so far includes those who have died as well as 95,527 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 97,581 as of this morning, up 4,259 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 3,708 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate is now 48.07%, according to the data.

Of the total of 1,98,706 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 70,013, followed by 23,495 in Tamil Nadu, 20,834 in Delhi, 17,200 in Gujarat, 8,980 in Rajasthan, 8,283 in Madhya Pradesh, 8,075 in Uttar Pradesh, 5,772 in West Bengal, 3,926 in Bihar, 3,783 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,408 in Karnataka, 2,792 in Telangana, 2,601 in Jammu & Kashmir, 2,301 in Punjab, 2,356 in Haryana, 2,104 in Odisha, 1,390 in Assam, 1,326 in Kerala, 958 in Uttarakhand, 659 in Jharkhand, 547 in Chhattisgarh, 420 in Tripura, 340 in Himachal Pradesh, 294 in Chandigarh, 83 in Manipur, 77 in Ladakh, 74 in Puducherry, 71 in Goa, 43 in Nagaland, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 27 in Meghalaya, 22 in Arunachal Pradesh, three in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and one each in Mizoram and Sikkim.

The Ministry said 6,414 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

The Ministry said yesterday that the recovery rate in the country was progressively increasing. It had reached 48.19% amongst COVID-19 patients, from 38.29% on May 18, 26.59% on May 3 and 11.42% on April 15.

Similarly, it said the case fatality rate had come down to 2.83% yesterday as compared to 3.15% on May 18, 3.25% on May 3 and 3.30% on April 15.

"A steady decline can be seen in the case fatality rate in the country. The relatively low death rate is attributed to the continued focus on surveillance, timely case identification and clinical management of the cases.

"Two specific trends are thus noticed, while the recovery rate is increasing on one hand, case fatality is going down on the other.

"The testing capacity has increased in the country through 472 Government and 204 private laboratories (total 676 laboratories). Cumulatively, 38,37,207 samples have been tested so far for COVID-19, whereas, 1,00,180 samples were tested yesterday," the Ministry said.

The Ministry quoted WHO reports to show that the case fatality rate in the world, as on May 31, was 6.19%.

NNN