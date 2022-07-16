India reports 20,044 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 56 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, July 16, 2022
India on Saturday recorded 20,044 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 56 deaths in the last 24 hours.
This is the third consecutive day that the number of new cases of infection has remained above 20,000 after remaining below that level for close to five months.
The country had on Friday added 20,038 cases of infection and 47 deaths.
West Bengal accounted for 3,067 of the 20,044 new cases of COVID-19 recorded today, followd by 2,979 in Kerala, 2,371 in Maharashtra, 2,312 in Tamil Nadu, 1,043 in Odisha, 977 in Karnataka, 822 in Gujarat, 706 in Assam, 601 in Delhi, 556 in Tamil Nadu, 460 in Bihar, 453 in Chhattisgarh, 438 in Himachal Pradesh, and 403 in Haryana.
Of the 56 deaths posted today, Kerala accounted for 27, followed by 10 deaths in Maharashtra, five in West Bengal, two each in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and one each in Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 525,660 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,730,071 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,063,651 today, up 18,301 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.48%.
The number of active cases went up for the 53rd consecutive day today, by 1,687 to 140,760.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 199.71 crore today, including 22.93 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 4.80% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.40% today.
A total of 86.90 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.17 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
