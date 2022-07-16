India reports 20,044 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 56 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 16, 2022

India on Saturday recorded 20,044 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 56 deaths in the last 24 hours.

This is the third consecutive day that the number of new cases of infection has remained above 20,000 after remaining below that level for close to five months.

The country had on Friday added 20,038 cases of infection and 47 deaths.

West Bengal accounted for 3,067 of the 20,044 new cases of COVID-19 recorded today, followd by 2,979 in Kerala, 2,371 in Maharashtra, 2,312 in Tamil Nadu, 1,043 in Odisha, 977 in Karnataka, 822 in Gujarat, 706 in Assam, 601 in Delhi, 556 in Tamil Nadu, 460 in Bihar, 453 in Chhattisgarh, 438 in Himachal Pradesh, and 403 in Haryana.

Of the 56 deaths posted today, Kerala accounted for 27, followed by 10 deaths in Maharashtra, five in West Bengal, two each in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and one each in Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand.