India reports 1,994 new cases of COVID-19 infection, four deaths in last 24 hours

By Sonny Abraham/NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, October 23, 2022

India on Sunday reported 1,994 new cases of COVID-19 infection and four deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Saturday logged 2,112 new cases of COVID-19 infection and four deaths.

The four deaths registered today included one each in Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Maharashtra and Nagaland.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,961 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,642,742 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,090,349 today, up 2,601 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 661 to 23,432 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.55 crore today, including 2.10 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.24% today and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.99%.

More than 90 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, including 1.61 lakh tests yesterday.

