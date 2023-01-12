India reports 197 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, one death in last 24 hours

New Delhi, January 12, 2023

India on Thursday reported 197 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than Wednesday's number -- and one death in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Wednesday logged 171 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than yesterday's number -- and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

Kerala accounted for 73 of the new cases of COVID-19 infection, followed by 45 in Karnataka, 21 in Maharashtra and 10 in Telangana.

The lone death recorded today was a backlog case in Kerala.