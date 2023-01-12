India reports 197 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, one death in last 24 hours
National

India reports 197 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, one death in last 24 hours

By Sonny Abraham/NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, January 12, 2023

India on Thursday reported 197 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than Wednesday's number -- and one death in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Wednesday logged 171 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than yesterday's number -- and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

Kerala accounted for 73 of the new cases of COVID-19 infection, followed by 45 in Karnataka, 21 in Maharashtra and 10 in Telangana.

The lone death recorded today was a backlog case in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 went up to 530,723.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,680,583 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,147,551 today, up 229 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection decreased by 33 to 2,309 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.15 crore, including 61,680 doses given in the last 24 hours.

NNN

COVID19
Coronavirus Pandemic

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in