India reports 197 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, one death in last 24 hours
New Delhi, January 12, 2023
India on Thursday reported 197 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than Wednesday's number -- and one death in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Wednesday logged 171 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than yesterday's number -- and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.
Kerala accounted for 73 of the new cases of COVID-19 infection, followed by 45 in Karnataka, 21 in Maharashtra and 10 in Telangana.
The lone death recorded today was a backlog case in Kerala.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 went up to 530,723.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,680,583 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,147,551 today, up 229 from yesterday.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection decreased by 33 to 2,309 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.15 crore, including 61,680 doses given in the last 24 hours.
NNN