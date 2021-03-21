India reports 197 COVID-19 deaths, 43,846 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, March 21, 2021

India today reported 197 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 43,846 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the numbers of new cases continued to rise in some States, especially Maharashtra, and cause concern.

At 197, the number of deaths in a single day was the highest since January 15 this year, when 198 deaths had been reported. It is also higher than the 188 deaths reported yesterday.

The 43,846 new cases of infection recorded today is the highest since November 26, when 44,489 cases were registered. It is higher than the 40,953 cases logged yesterday.

Of the 43,846 new cases reported today, Maharashtra -- the worst-hit State in India -- alone accounted for 27,126 cases. In Maharashtra, Pune reported 5,473 cases in the last 24 hours.

The state also accounted for 92 of the 197 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours in the country. Pune reported 27 deaths

With the latest numbers put out by the MoHFW, the death toll so far has risen to 159,755 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has risen to 11,599,130.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 60 consecutive days now. It has dropped below the 100-mark 19 times in the past 47 days. It has remained above 100 for 12 consecutive days now.

The number of new cases of infection in a day rose above the 20,000-mark for the first time on March 11 after 57 days and has remained above that mark for 11 consecutive days now. It has fallen below 10,000 five times in the last 54 days. It has, however, remained above the 10,000-mark for 33 consecutive days now.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 11,130,288 as of this morning, up 22,956 from yesterday, even as the recovery rate dropped below 96% to 95.95%.

The number of active cases went up sharply by 20,693 in the last 24 hours to climb past 300,000 again, at 309,087, after exactly three months. The number of active cases is the highest after December 18, when it had stood at 313,831.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India reported 188 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17 last year. India recorded 40,953 new cases yesterday.

The world has reported a total of 122.767 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.709 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 29.782 million cases) and Brazil (more than 11.950 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (541,909), Brazil (292,752) and Mexico (197,827).

