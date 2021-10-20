India reports 197 COVID-19 deaths, 14,623 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 20, 2021

India today reported 197 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 14,623 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours -- slightly higher than yesterday's numbers.

The country had logged 164 COVID-19 deaths and 13,058 fresh cases of infection yesterday -- the lowest in 231 days -- as most states continued to see a decleration in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the number of new cases in a single day remained below the 20,000-mark for the 12th day today.

Kerala, which had been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for some days now. It recorded 7,643 new cases and 77 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 6,676 cases and 60 deaths posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 452,651 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,108,996 today.

Of the 197 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, there were 77 deaths in Kerala, followed by 49 in Maharashtra, 16 in Tamil Nadu and 14 in Karnataka.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 18 States and Union Territories, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours. National capital Delhi recorded one death in this period after several days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,478,247, up 19,446 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.15% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country decreased by 5,020 to 178,098 today, the lowest in 229 days.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far had crossed 99.12 crore, including 41.36 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.34% today, below 3% for the 117th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.10% today, below 3% for 51 consecutive days now.

