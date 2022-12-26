Passengers arriving from countries such as China, South Korea, Thailand and Japan waiting to undergo COVID-19 tests on arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on December 24, 2022.
India reports 196 new cases of COVID-19 infection, two deaths in last 24 hours

By Sonny Abraham/NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, December 26, 2022

India on Monday reported 196 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- lower than Sunday's number -- and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Sunday added 227 new cases of COVID-19 infection and two deaths.

Both the deaths registered today were backlog cases in Kerala and none of the states recorded any death due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 rose to 530,695 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,677,302 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,143,179 today, up 190 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went up by four to 3,428 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.05 crore, including 29,818 doses given in the last 24 hours.

