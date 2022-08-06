India reports 19,406 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 49 deaths in past 24 hours

New Delhi, August 6, 2022

India on Saturday reported 19,406 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours, lower than Friday's numbers.

The country had on Friday recorded 20,551 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 70 deaths.

The number of new cases in a single day fell below the 20,000-mark again today after rising above that level yesterday.

The number of 49 deaths posted today included 11 backlog cases in Kerala.

Not counting those, the 38 deaths registered today included five deaths each in Maharashtra and West Bengal, three each in Chhattisgarh and Gujarat, two each in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Tripura, and one each in Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 526,649 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,126,994 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,465,552 today, up 19,928 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.50%.

The number of active cases went down by 571 to 134,793 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 205.92 crore today, including 32.73 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 4.96% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.63% today.

A total of 87.75 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.91 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

